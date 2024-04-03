A group of plaintiffs, who claim they would not have paid for baby formula if they knew it was at risk of contamination prior to a recall, cannot pursue an economic loss suit against Abbott Laboratories, a federal appeals court ruled.The plaintiffs, a potential class of consumers who purchased infant formula manufactured by Abbott at a facility that was later deemed unsanitary, claimed they were exposed to a potential risk of injury due to the unclean conditions.They alleged they would not have paid for the products had …