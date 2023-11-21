Allowing an expert on memory to take the witness stand in the trial of a man accused of lying to FBI agents could prompt jurors to “leave their common sense and collective wisdom at the door” and instead struggle to apply scientific concepts to everyday matters, a federal judge held Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois granted prosecutors’ motion to exclude testimony by psychologist Jeffrey Neuschatz from defendant Peter J. Andrews&rsquo …