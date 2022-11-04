A federal judge declined to sanction two lawyers accused of helping the co-founder of a now-defunct Los Angeles-based law firm, Girardi & Keese, to conceal the theft of $2 million in settlement money intended for clients who lost family members in a 2018 plane crash.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois concluded he lost the authority to sanction David Lira or Keith Griffin when an insurance company covered the losses stemming from attorney Thomas Girardi’s …