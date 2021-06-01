Where a party petitions a regional board to detach a property from one school district and annex it to another, the party must first demonstrate a significant direct educational benefit to the children who would be transferred beyond merely continuity of education before the regional board may consider whole-child or community of interest factors.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of 10th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Bruce P. Fehrenbacher.John and Amy Burle (the Burles) filed a petition along with three …