The Illinois Supreme Court announced in an alert on its website and social media Wednesday that eFileIL, the state’s electronic filing system, will be unavailable statewide for several days next week.EFileIL will be unavailable starting at noon Thursday, Dec. 30, through 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, in preparation for changes required by the new Recordkeeping Manual that goes into effect Jan. 1. The Manual on Recordkeeping in the Circuit Courts provides instructions for uniform procedures in the areas of creation and maintenance …