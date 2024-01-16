Where plaintiff testified he was not afraid of inmate who later attacked and seriously injured him, district court was correct to grant summary judgment to defendants on failure-to-protect claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.In June 2015, Lamont Moore was a prisoner at Vandalia Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison where inmates are housed in open-dorm settings. Moore was housed in a large room with 44 other inmates, supervised by a …