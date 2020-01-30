Where the medical staff at a prison persisted in ineffective treatment despite the inmate’s repeated complaints and requests to see an outside specialist, the inmate had presented enough evidence to survive summary judgment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.Damon Goodloe arrived at the Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg in northwest Illinois in July 2013. He immediately complained of pain from …