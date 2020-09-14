Where inmate provided sufficient evidence to conclude that nurse potentially was deliberately indifferent to his extreme post-surgical pain, district court erred in granting summary judgment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge Barbara B. Crabb, Western District of Wisconsin.Anthony Machicote is a Wisconsin inmate who underwent surgery to remove damaged bone, tissue and cartilage in his left ankle after he suffered an injury while playing basketball in the New …