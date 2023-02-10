The family of an 87-year-old man who was struck and killed by a garbage truck while out for a walk in McHenry County accepted a $1.5 million settlement.Glenn Reed was out for a morning walk in the Village of Spring Grove on Sept. 15, 2021.As Reed crossed at an intersection, a garbage truck driven by Ricardo Guerrero attempted to make a right turn. He hit Reed and knocked him to the ground, the complaint stated.The impact caused blunt force injuries that led to Reed’s death, according to the complaint.Lori Reed, as …