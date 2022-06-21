Where a candidate is running for judicial office in a district which has been redrawn since the last election, they are only required to include 500 signatures, as the redrawn district has never previously voted as a unit.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Maureen O. Hannon.Susan F. Hutchinson, Mark Curran, and Nancy Rodkin Rotering (collectively, candidates) filed nomination papers seeking nomination in the Second Judicial District for the vacant seat on the Illinois …