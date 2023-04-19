Where redistricting significantly changed the boundaries of U.S. House district, plaintiff’s as-applied challenge to Illinois election regulations no longer qualified as a claim evading review yet capable of repetition, and district court was ordered to dismiss case as moot.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.In 2016, David Gill ran as an independent candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois’ 13th Congressional …