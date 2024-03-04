Where a candidate files nomination papers the text of the papers must substantially comply with the requirements of the Election Code, but strict compliance is not required.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Marcia O’Brien Conway.Carolyn Gallagher and Leonard Murray filed joint nomination papers to be included on the March 19, 2024, primary election ballot as Democratic candidates for the office of 1st District Appellate Court Judge. Elizabeth Watson and John Lydon …