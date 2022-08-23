Where a person signs a statement of candidacy seeking to be placed on the ballot for an elected office, the name they use for their candidacy must match the name on their voter registration or the application for candidacy is invalid.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Maureen Ward-Kirby.On March 13, 2022, Latonya Ruffin filed paperwork to become a candidate for the office of Cook County Sheriff in the June 28, 2022, primary election. Back in 2012, Ruffin married and changed …