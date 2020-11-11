Where state requirement that absentee ballot be received by noon on Election Day was not unconstitutional because voters were still able to vote in person and statute did not discriminate by a forbidden characteristic.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana. Indiana counts an absentee ballot only if it is received by noon on Election Day. A group sued, seeking to have this time limit extended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the district …