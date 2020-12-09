Where a party seeks to hold a caucus during a public health crisis, they may not be forced by preliminary injunction to hold a primary instead, but may be required to provide methods of participation that comply with the public health guidelines promulgated.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Patrick T. Stanton.Bloom Township in Illinois usually selects the nominees from each party for several local elected offices through a caucus process. However, the next one is …