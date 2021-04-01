Where a party objects to the nominating certificate as not accurately reflecting the results of the caucus and excluding them from candidacy, they must bring the issue before the electoral board in compliance with Illinois Election Code section 10-10 prior to seeking judicial review in order for the circuit court to have jurisdiction to consider the matter.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated an order from DuPage County Circuit Judge James F. McCluskey.The case concerns the nominations for offices in Naperville …