Where a candidate files nominating papers using a hyphenated last name which is not and has never been their legal name, they have filed the papers with a false surname and may have their name from the ballot.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of 18th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Fullerton.Natalie Rose Shannon-DiCianni (DiCianni) filed nominating papers as “Natalie Rose Shannon-DiCianni” to run as a Democratic candidate for the office of DuPage Forest Preserve Commissioner in the March 17, 2020, …