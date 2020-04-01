Where the number of primary electors in a ward is in question, the Board of Election Commissioners will look to the last regularly scheduled election where an officer was elected from the ward, regardless of whether any officers exclusively for the ward were scheduled to be elected.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Sharon M. Sullivan.

Jay Ramirez filed nomination papers for the office of Democratic ward committeeman for the city’s 1st Ward on Dec. 2, 2019. The same day, Lauren Weber filed a petition challenging the sufficiently of his papers, alleging insufficient signatures on his nominating petition.

It is undisputed that Ramirez submitted 896 valid signatures, but the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners found that the minimum number of valid signatures was 1,032, and barred his name from being placed on the ballot. Ramirez filed for judicial review, but the circuit court affirmed the board’s decision. Ramirez appealed.

On appeal, Ramirez does not contest that he submitted 896 valid signatures, but instead argues that the minimum required number is 599, not the 1,032 that the board found to be required.

Both parties agree that the minimum signature requirement is determined by Section 7-10 of the Election Code and a candidate for ward committeeman is required to submit signatures equal to 5% of the ward’s primary electors. At issue is how to determine the number of the ward’s primary electors.

Section 7-10(k) of the Election Code states that for the number of primary electors in a ward is determined “by taking the total vote cast for the candidate for that political party who received the highest number of votes in the ward or district at the last regular election at which an officer was regularly scheduled to be elected from that ward or district.”

The parties’ dispute centers on which election was the “last regular election.” In the November 2018 general election, Democrat Jesse White received 20,634 votes for the position of secretary of state, and 5% of 20,634 is 1,032.

However, Ramirez contended that no officer specific to the 1st Ward was scheduled to be elected during the 2018 election and the proper point of reference is the March 2016 primary election, where the highest vote count was 11,979, 5% of which is 599.

The appellate court found that Ramirez was asking them to read into the statute that the last regular election be one where an officer was scheduled to be elected “exclusively from the ward” or “for the ward.”

The appellate court declined to do so. The appellate court emphasized that the plain language of Section 7-10(k) does not require that the last regular election used to gauge the ward’s primary electors be one in which a candidate ran for any ward office.

In addition, the appellate court found that the legislature’s intent in using the phrase the “last regular election” was to use the most recent available voter data. The appellate court found that the board had been correct in their interpretation of the statute and that the November 2018 election was the proper point at which to calculate the number of primary electors for the 1st Ward.

The appellate court, therefore, affirmed the circuit court’s decision.

Jay Ramirez v. Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 200240

Writing for the court: Justice Robert E. Gordon

Concurring: Justices Bertina E. Lampkin and Eileen O’Neill Burke

Released: Feb. 21, 2020