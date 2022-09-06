Where a candidate seeks nomination for the office of sheriff, completion of the part-time training course shall be sufficient to meet the requirement of section 3-6001.5 of the Counties Code.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of McHenry County Associate Judge Kevin G. Costello.Antonio Colatorti was issued a certificate from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (Training Board), providing that he had fulfilled all the requirements to qualify as a part-time law enforcement officer …