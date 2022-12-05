The Illinois State Board of Elections certified the results of the Nov. 8 election on Monday.Many results were reported in the days following the election, but several appellate court outcomes were not immediately available. Those results are now certified and include:Republican Justice Liam C. Brennan defeated Democrat Sonni Choi Williams’ for Justice Vicki Wright’s vacancy on the 3rd District Appellate Court. Brennan received 351,000 votes, or 52%, to Williams’ 322,000, or 48%.Republican Mike McHaney …