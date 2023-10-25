Where a petitioner seeks the reduction of votes which were improperly counted, if their proposed reduction would fail to change the outcome of the election, the court may grant summary judgment against the petition.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Patrick T. Stanton.Following the Nov. 3, 2020 election, Patricia Fallon was certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections (ISBE) as elected to the Office of Circuit Court Judge of the 12th Judicial Subcircuit of Cook …