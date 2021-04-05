Where the Illinois legislature establishes that term limits for non-home-rule municipalities must only count terms initiated after the passage of the term limit required, it is exercising its valid authority to establish eligibility requirements and does not act to invalidate prior elections.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge LaGuina Clay-Herron.On Nov. 8, 2016, the voters of the Village of Broadview (Village) approved a referendum (2016 Referendum) stating that no one who …