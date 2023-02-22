An electrician who sustained shoulder injuries when he was electrocuted while installing an allegedly defective light fixture on a construction site accepted a $6 million settlement with the manufacturer of the fixture.Rodolfo Quijada, then 59, was an electrician for Meade Electric Company, Inc. and was retained to do electrical work at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.Meade purchased an Amerlux F8 light fixture from Steiner Electric Company, a supplier and distributor of electrical equipment in Elk Grove Village. The …