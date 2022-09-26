SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Emil Jones III pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday to three felony counts stemming from an alleged bribery scheme involving a red light camera company.Jones, 44, is a Chicago Democrat who has served in the Senate since 2009. He is the son of former Senate President Emil Jones Jr. who served in the Senate from 1983 to 2009.The charges are the result of a long-running investigation into public corruption in the Chicago area that has resulted in indictments against several state …