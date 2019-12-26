Two men who spent 23 years in prison before their murder convictions were vacated waived the psychotherapist-patient privilege when they sought damages from the city of Chicago for emotional distress, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani held Nevest Coleman’s and Derrell Fulton’s mental health records are open to discovery in their separate lawsuits against the city and other defendants.Coleman and Fulton allege police fabricated evidence and coerced them into …