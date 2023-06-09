A woman who maintains she was harassed after asking for permission to keep an emotional-support dog in a condominium unit she planned to buy received the go-ahead to pursue damages for the distress she purportedly suffered.In a written opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois declined to dismiss a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress that Amanda Quist included in her lawsuit against Park Tower Condominium Association and The Habitat Company. Pallmeyer …