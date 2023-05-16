The head of the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center does not have to face a complaint accusing him of failing to protect detainees during the filming of the television series “Empire,” a federal appeals court held Monday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Illinois State Lawsuit Immunity Act shields superintendent Leonard B. Dixon from liability for purportedly violating a fiduciary duty to prevent detainees from being harmed while scenes of the show were shot at the center.The three …