Evidence that the U.S. Postal Service did not respond for several months to repeated requests for a transfer made by an employee suffering from anxiety and depressive disorder is relevant to the woman’s claim that the postal service violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Sharon Johnson’s allegation that her supervisors failed to engage in a good-faith effort to …