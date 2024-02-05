A Jo Daviess County jury found that an employer is not liable for injuries a farm laborer sustained in a collision with a company pickup truck while he was riding a four wheeler at work.Andrew Larsen was employed by Willow Valley Dairy, a dairy farm in Kent owned and operated by Ronald Lawfer.Larsen was returning to the dairy farm after running a work errand on Sept. 12, 2019.He was riding a four wheeler through one of the several waterways on the farm. A waterway is a swath between two fields designed to prevent erosion …