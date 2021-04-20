A series of new state employment regulations have attorneys advising clients to review their hiring and compensation practices.Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Employee Background Fairness Act last month. Among the provisions is that Illinois employers can no longer disqualify a job applicant or employee for a position because of a prior conviction record unless it is “substantially related” to the job or would cause an undo safety risk.“I would advise my clients to take a look at their hiring practices in general,” said …