Where plaintiff could not show that decisionmakers at company were aware of previous EEOC complaint for sex discrimination, plaintiff failed to produce evidence of causation for retaliation claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Barbara B. Crabb, Western District of Wisconsin.Debra Eaton is an operating engineer and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc. is a construction company that contracts with unions in order to staff its …