Where plaintiffs presented no evidence that supervisor knew of complaints made to equal employment department, they could not carry their burden on retaliation allegations.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois.Donald A. Miller and John W. McGuire both worked for the Chicago Transit Authority. Miller was one of four general managers overseeing bus maintenance at CTA, while McGuire was his direct supervisor, CTA’s mechanical officer for bus …