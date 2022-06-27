Where plaintiff’s protected activity occurred after alleged retaliatory demotion, activity could not have caused demotion to occur and grant of summary judgment in favor of defendant was affirmed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge William C. Lee, Northern District of Indiana.Indiana Wesleyan University is a private Christian university based in Marion, Indiana. Dr. Emily Lewis, a 60-year-old African American woman, began working at Indiana Wesleyan in 2017 as …