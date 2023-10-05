Where employee was terminated for criminal conviction of battery as well as conduct unbecoming an employee, the second basis was sufficient to justify termination even after conviction was vacated.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Martha M. Pacold, Northern District of Illinois.John Gnutek began employment with the Illinois Gaming Board in 1999. He progressed from a revenue special agent trainee to gaming senior special agent. In May 2014, Gnutek was involved in an altercation with the …