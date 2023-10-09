Where district court was correct to find it lacked jurisdiction to review attorney’s suspension issued by Illinois Supreme Court.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.In 2003, Maurice J. Salem received a license to practice law in New York. He applied for admission in Illinois too but was turned down. Despite that, between 2004 and 2019, he maintained an active practice in Illinois, where he resides, through permission to appear pro hac vice …