Where plaintiff failed to show that similarly situated employees were treated more favorably than she was, she failed to make a prima facie case of age discrimination in her claim for unlawful termination.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney, II, Southern District of Indiana. Dr. Anne Marnocha is a board-certified doctor in pediatrics and neonatal-perinatal medicine. Marnocha focused on the medical care of newborn infants, especially ill or premature infants. In 1981 Marnocha …