Where complaint did not allege that law firm managed RICO enterprise, conspired to commit RICO violations, or invested income from a pattern of racketeering, dismissal of civil RICO claims was appropriate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois. From late 2005 to 2007, Hasan Merchant agreed to purchase three hotel properties in Michigan from the National Republic Bank of Chicago. Merchant financed the purchases through NRB and used two corporate …