Where CPS teacher worked at private hospital, even though hospital controlled some aspects of her ability to perform her job, it was not her de facto employer for the purposes of Title VII claim analysis.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois.In August 2018, Chicago Public Schools Manager Tora Evans hired Nicole Bronson as a citywide hospital and treatment center teacher. Bronson was assigned to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago for …