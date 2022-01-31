Where plaintiff failed to allege facts sufficient to connect adverse employment action to her protected status, district court correctly dismissed complaint.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, Northern District of Illinois.Joanne Kaminiski, a Polish-American woman in her fifties worked for Elite Staffing, a temporary employment agency, for about two and a half years. When assigned to a job, Kaminski traveled to and from the site on a bus equipped with security cameras. …