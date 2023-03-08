A federal judge dismissed a suit filed by a former police officer who alleges his employer discriminated against him and then fired and prosecuted him because of his service in the U.S. Army Reserve. In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed Vincent Lara’s complaint without prejudice, allowing him to file an amended complaint within 28 days. Lara was employed by Rock Valley College Police Department in Rockford as a police officer and simultaneously …