Where a plaintiff’s claims of discrimination and conspiracy were baseless, summary judgment in favor of employer was appropriate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Colin Sterling. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.Edith McCurry worked at an Illinois warehouse owned by Mars Inc. the candy maker, and operated by Kenco Logistics Services.Kenco began managing the warehouse in 2013 after contracting with Mars. Under the parties’ agreement, Kenco was responsible for day …