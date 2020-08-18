Where sufficient evidence existed to support jury’s verdict on employment discrimination and retaliation, district court did not err in denying defendant’s motion for new trial.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joan B. Gottschall, Northern District of Illinois.Officer Detlef Sommerfield of the Chicago Police Department was born and raised in Germany, where some of his family members had died in concentration camps during the Holocaust. At some point Sommerfield emigrated to the United …