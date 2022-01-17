A federal judge declined to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Cook County correctional lieutenant who alleges Sheriff Thomas Dart retaliated against him after he announced his intention to run for sheriff in the 2022 election.Nicholas Zeyadeh alleges Dart and two unnamed defendants engaged in political retaliation, including a transfer from his post and notice of a pre-termination hearing, in violation of his First Amendment rights under 42 U.S.C. Section 1983. He asserts that the county must indemnify them for their actions …