A cybersecurity company that required an employee to agree to arbitrate work-related disputes cannot have it both ways, a federal judge ruled Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois agreed with CrowdStrike Inc. that a claim it fired Mansoor Raza in violation of his employment agreement must be resolved under the agreement’s arbitration provision.But Alonso disagreed with CrowdStrike that he should rule on its motion to dismiss Raza’s lawsuit for failure to state …