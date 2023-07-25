An international law firm entered into a settlement agreement with the National Labor Relations Board requiring it to make changes that include rescinding its “zero gossip” policy and removing recording devices from employee break rooms.The agreement also calls for Alexandra Lozano Immigration Law PLLC to pay $175,000 to two fired employees and to withdraw cease-and-desist letters accusing the pair of threatening to post criticisms of their working conditions on TikTok.Alexandra Lozano is based in Renton …