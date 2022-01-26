Where a plaintiff is employed as a caregiver taking care of the adult children of the defendant, the defendant is still required to provide overtime pay under the Illinois Minimum Wage Act unless the adult children are orphans, foster children, abused, neglected or abandoned, or otherwise homeless.Maria and Jack Prato (the Pratos) formed Breath of Life Professional Services (Breath of Life) as a not for profit organization for the purpose of running a group home for their two disabled adult children. Gay Ellen Soucek was …