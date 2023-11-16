Where plaintiff names as defendant a company which previously employed him and he continues to report directly to and which continues to oversee his work, that company is his employer and immune from common law liability under section 5(a) of the Worker’s Compensation Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Gerald V. Cleary.Keith Leman, a carpenter working on a job site, was injured on Jan. 9, 2019, when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Lisa Nucci. Nucci herself was …