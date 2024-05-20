Where plaintiff failed to identify appropriate comparators for equal pay and retaliation claims, district court correctly granted summary judgment to defendants.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Philip G. Reinhard, Northern District of Illinois.In 2016, Monica Rongere began working for the city of Rockford, Illinois as diversity procurement officer. In her role, Rongere oversaw the city’s women- and minority-owned business enterprise program. Her duties included connecting with minority …