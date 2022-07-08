Where the Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board determines that, based on the evidence presented the misconduct of an officer is sufficiently severe to justify discharge, if the evidence supports the decision the Board is not required to provide a detailed and explicit basis for the decision.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna H. Demacopoulos.Wilfredo Cintron Jr. was a correctional officer assigned as sergeant to Cook County Jail. Cintron oversaw a team of correctional …