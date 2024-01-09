Where both plaintiff and candidate who was ultimately hired met the requirements for GSA job posting, plaintiff could not show that candidate who was hired was objectively less qualified than plaintiff.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois.In March 2019, the General Services Administration announced a job opening for a regional Real Estate Director. The position was at the GS-15 pay grade and applicants needed at least one year of specialized …